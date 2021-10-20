Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest Promo: Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda to play lead, premiere date out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANALI RATHOD-HARSHAD CHOPDA Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest Promo: Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda to play lead

Popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is set to take a generation leap and enter its 2.0 version with new cast and storyline. With just a few days to go, the makers have finally unveiled a new promo of the daily soap. The show which is counted amongst one of the popular and longest-running shows of the small screen, has finalised Pranali Rathod as the new face of Akshara. In the promo, Pranali is seen at a shopping stall in a flea market, where she picked a stole for herself. Since her sister Arohi, played by Karishma Sawant, too likes the same stole, Pranali gives it to her.

Next sequence shows the two sisters going to the edge of a cliff, where the makers introduce us to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Arohi, Abhimanyu and Akshara then make a wish, while Arohi desires to be with Abhimanyu forever, the latter wants Akshara, who on the other hand, wants Arohi's wish to be fulfilled. The show will premiere on 27th October at 9.30 pm.

A report in IWMBuzz states, "Pranali will play the role of Akshara, who will be Kartik and Naira’s daughter." For those unversed about the actress, Pranali is known for playing roles in shows like ‘Barrister Babu’ and ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aye,' her performance as Saudamini grabbed eyeballs.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who played Kartik and Naira, bid an emotional goodbye to the show. The two enjoyed a massive fanbase. Mohsin took to Instagram and shared a collage of two pictures that had the first and last scene he had shot as Kartik for the sitcom. For the caption, he wrote, "First and Last scene as Kartik Goenka! Simply grateful for everything". Mohsin added, '5.5 years MashAllah'.

The producer of the show, Rajan Shahi penned a heartfelt note and shares a picture with Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has managed to complete over 3000 episodes.