Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik ties knot with Suhani Chaudhary; see dreamy wedding pics

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik tied the knot with his girlfriend and fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary on Monday (October 18). The couple had a dreamy wedding and the pictures from the ceremonies have surfaced on the internet. Abhishek and Suhani's love blossomed during the pandemic and the duo tied the knot as per hindu traditions in Delhi in the presence of family and friends. The two also had an interesting wedding hashtag #AbhiGotSued.

The couple chose to wear matching outfits during their wedding ceremony. While Abhishek looked dapper in beige sherwani, Suhani looked breathtakingly beautiful in a heavy bridal lehenga in pastel shade.

Sharing a picture from the D-day, Abhishek wrote, "Mr & Mrs Malik."

He had earlier shared pictures from their engagement ceremony as well. "True Love Stories Never Have Endings," he wrote in the caption.

Indeed, the pictures scream happiness and lots of love. In one of the pictures, the couple sealed it with a kiss. Here are some more pictures of the couple having a blast on their special day.

The couple also had a pre-wedding shoot. Abhishek shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malik made his television debut in 2012 with Colors TV's Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat as Rishi Shekhawat. In 2013, he appeared as Rahul in Sony TV's Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and Rohan Dubey in Zee TV's Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. He rose to fame after he played a role of Harshad Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

