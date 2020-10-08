India's Best Dancer: Terence Lewis finally REACTS to controversial video with Nora Fatehi

India's Best Dancer judges Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis recently fell prey to social media trolling after their morphed video went viral. The video showed the choreographer touching the actress-dancer inappropriately on her bums. While Nora and Geeta Kapur spoke up about the same, people wondered why Terence is still silent. His Instagram post definitely answered to what was going around but no direct answer was given. Much to everyone's surprise, Terence finally decided to break his silence and react to the morphed video. In a recent interview, the choreographer opened up about the whole fiasco and said that he has the utmost respect for Nora and is not so 'depraved' that he would resort to such things.
Terence told BollywoodLife, "Honestly, when I first saw the video, I did not bother much. The use of effects was so clearly visible, any intelligent person would see through it. In today's times, there are memes made on every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I did not care. However, in a matter of four-five hours I started getting trolled on social media. I got these hateful comments. Now, I have a very humble following of 1.5 million and my followers are very sensible and dignified.
Kaisa laga kal ka episode? "Nora main Jaan hai!" 😉 @norafatehi thank you for stepping in so wonderfully ! We missed you @malaikaaroraofficial 😅 #IndiasBestDancer #IBD #IBDOnceMore 📸 @vivek_photographs Jacket : @nm_design_studio Accessories : @hm_man Styled by : @shraddhaojha Assisted by : @haranshk
I have always seen the positive side on social media. The language being used by some was very derogatory. My fans started fighting with them supporting me. So, I decided to post that message about the Zen master."
A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? " 🙏🏽 . . . Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! #zen #philosophy #pathofleastresistance #loveandkindness #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial #dance #norafatehi #terencelewis
Commenting on Terence's Instagram post in which he can be seen carrying Nora in his arms, the Street Dancer 3D actress wrote about 'video morphing and photoshop.' Not only this, she even applauded him for not letting the negativity affect him and remaining poised and dignified.
Coming back to Terence, he further told the portal, "Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her. Thankfully, throughout my life I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45."
There is never a dull moment on the sets of #IBD ! On camera we have India's best dancers & @bharti.laughterqueen & @harshlimbachiyaa003 Harsh who bring the house down and off Camera - BTS ( Behind the Scenes) we have our laugh a riot banter on the judging panel ! Everyone on This set of @sonytvofficial '#indiasbestdancer is full of love, laughter n being light hearted, it has no place for negativity & cheap thrills ! And #vlogeshwari is a testament to that spirit! Thank you @norafatehi for stepping into @malaikaaroraofficial shoes so ably & confidently! You are a breath of fresh air with your spontanity & owning yourself with such dignity & class ... I've grown so found of you and deeply respect you for the way you have embraced our culture! #vlogeshwari will miss your spark ! Hope to see you soon ! @geeta_kapurofficial you are slaying it in this Vlogeshwari n your madness is warmly infectious ! Special appearance by Thakur brothers @tranjeet n @vikrantthakur .
Not just this, he even revealed what really happened at that time and said that the video was from the episode when Shatrughan Sinha appeared as a guest. It was after he shared his journey and success that the judges decided to give him a standing ovation.
"It was a moment of reverence. There were four cameras around. Why would I do something of that sort when I know I am being covered from every possible angle. And you think Nora and I would be expressionless after such a thing. Any woman would react immediately to it. She is the most dignified person, and instantly cleared it out on social media," he says.
Well, now it seems his haters might have definitely got a great answer!
Meanwhile, Nora who appeared as a substitute for Malaika Arora has now bid the show goodbye. She penned down a beautiful note for 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actress who recently recovered from COVID-19 and wrote, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!"
Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come! 👑🔥😉
