Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS character is in serious trouble with boss; might even lose his job

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see Taarak Mehtta getting into serious trouble with his boss. An evening of celebrating the renowned actor of Hindi Cinema, the late Dilip Kumar, has wound up a little late in the night. Taarak Mehtta has an early morning reporting but since he has slept late, he wakes up a little later than usual. But little does he know that going a little off-routine is going to delay him a lot more than expected.

Not only does Taarak Mehtta wakes up late, but he continues to get through his daily chores at leisure. But then all of a sudden, realization dawns on him and he knows that if he doesn’t make it in time to work, his boss will lose cool. Especially, because his boss had asked him on the previous evening to submit some important documents the first thing in the morning. Now, Taarak Mehtta pulls up his socks and zips through the rest of the morning chores and is set to leave.

Taarak Mehtta does not want to take a chance and so he books a cab online. However, the cab that was supposed to take 5 minutes to arrive now is showing it might take 20 minutes. Beads of sweat start to form on Taarak Mehtta’s forehead just imagining his boss’s reaction if he does not make it on time to work.

Taarak Mehtta, as we know, is under his boss’s thumb and is quite afraid of his temper. But now, in spite of the boss having specifically asked him to be on time to the office, Taarak Mehtta has goofed up. What will happen when Taarak Mehtta reaches late? Will he get fired? Or will Taarak Mehtta have to bear the boss’s brunt? Or will he make it to work in time, by some miracle?

To find out what happens to Taarak Mehtta, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday on SAB TV.