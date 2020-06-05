Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to resume shooting? Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji opens up

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MMOONSTAR Here's what Munmun Dutta has to say about resumption of shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After permission from Maharashtra government to resume shoot from June 1, TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is most likely to start shooting for new episodes. When Munmun Dutta was asked about the same, she told Pinkvilla that the producers will start shooting soon after taking all the precautionary measures. “The thing is we haven’t really decided when is it going to start. But our producer definitely had the idea to start it soon after undertaking all precautionary measures. That’s a great idea. Everything is still at the planning stage. Everyone has to weigh their pros and cons, plan everything accordingly, and then resume work,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Munmun Dutta said that she is eagerly waiting to be back on the sets. “Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I definitely want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too,” Munmun said.

She further said that we all have to learn to live with the coronavirus. “With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacteria. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible,” Munmun told the portal.

Reportedly, Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi had earlier conducted a video call with the cast and discussed how to resume shooting with utmost precaution.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular show which airs on SAB TV. Based on a Gujarati daily column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta, the show first aired on July 28, 2008.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage