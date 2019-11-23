Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monika Bhadoriya quits show after six years

Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri's love angle with Bagha will be missed badly.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2019 20:44 IST
Monika Bhadoriya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Monika Bhadoriya quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

SAB TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was lately hitting the headlines because of the standoff between Disha Vakani and production house, is now in news for some other reason. After Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu and Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu made an exit from the show, the third actor to quit TMKOC is Monika Bhadoriya. Yes, our dearest Bawri will no longer be seen in the show. She shot for her last episode on October 20.

As per a report in Spotboye.com, Monik decided to bid adieu to the show after makers refused to give her a hike. Even after many negotiations when things didn't work out, Monika decided to opt out. When the portal contacted the actress seeking her side on the reports, Monika said, "Yes, I have left the show but I don't want to talk about it". 

She went on to say that she doesn't mind coming back to the say if makers agree to her terms but that doesn't seem happening. ''The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it’s happening so yes, I am no longer a part of the show,'' Monika said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja's pregnancy glow is unmissable. Seen pics yet?

हिन्दुस्तानी बालिका 🦚

For unversed, Monika had been a part of TKMOC for last six years. Bawri's romantic angle with Jethalal's employee Bagha was loved by the audience.

Well, let's wait and watch if makers are successful in bringing a suitable replacement for Monika or not.

