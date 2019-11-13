Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja's pregnancy glow is unmissable. Seen pics yet?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja's pregnancy glow is unmissable. Seen pics yet?

Priya Ahuja flaunts her baby bump as she poses with hubby and co-stars Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah.

New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 12:58 IST
Priya Ahuja has shared several pictures of her maternity photoshoot on Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter is all set to welcome her 'fifth kid'. Well, Priya Ahuja who is known for her funny character in popular SAB TV sitcom will be welcoming her first child with husband Malav Rajda. Priya considers her two doggos, co-stars Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah as her first four kids.

Priya is quite excited to welcome her first baby. Her Instagram is flooded with pictures of her maternity shoot. The caption of her latest Instagram post reads, ''When people point at my pregnant belly and ask if I know what it’s going to be, I like to say, ‘We’re hoping for a baby''. The TV actress has shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen in a floral knee-length dress along with white sneakers.

Earlier, she shared a couple of photos with Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu and Kush Shah aka Goli. The small and happy family posed for the camera and we absolutely loved the way they celebrated the moment.

She even vacationed in Maldives along with hubby where she flaunted her baby bump at picturesque beaches. For unversed, Priya revealed her pregnancy news to her Instagram fan on Janmashtami. ''Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. Couldn't be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami,” she wrote in the caption.

Ten little fingers, ten little toes.. With love and grace, our family grows.. Cudnt be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami 😇

Priya is living her maternity moments to the fullest. She looks absolutely adorable in the pictures wherein she is posing in a peach gown and the other one in a navy blue gown. We have to say, her pregnancy glow is unmissable.

''No pregnancy blues.. only a pretty blue dress,'' Rita captioned the post.

Check out the adorable photo of Priya and Malav. ''A great adventure is about to begin,'' the caption reads.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates

Click Here for Latest Trending News

