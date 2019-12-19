Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja blessed with baby boy. See photos

Priya Ahuja is married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajdal

TV actress Priya Ahuja has been blessed with a baby boy and the actress took to announce becoming a mother by sharing an adorable picture with her newborn. Priya who is seen portraying the character of Rita Reporter in Sab Tv's superhit serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is married to show's director Malav Rajdal. Priya and Malav came close during the shoot of the show and finally decided to make their relationship official by tying the knot in 2011.

Sharing the picture with her newborn Priya wrote, ". "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November,"

The actress often shared her pictures with her baby bump during pregnancy days.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolatah Chashma is currently Sab TV's longest-running show. The serial that started in 2008 broke all the TRP records and became a household name. The characters too have made it to the audience's mind.

Disha Vakani who used to portray the character of DayaBen in the serial had been missing from the serial for a very long time now. The actress took a break from serial post her pregnancy and hasn’t returned back yet, while there have been several instances where it was said that she will soon be making her comeback, nothing is finalized yet.

Recently there were reports that DayaBen could finally return to the show after producer Asit Kumar Modi agreed to Disha's demand of working only six hours per day. The news brought some good news for her fans but later it was reported that this clause didn’t go down well with other actors of the serial and they objected to this condition, forcing the producers to put her return on hold