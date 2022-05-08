'Son Sufi has brought me a unique mix of peace and power', says Jankee Parekh Mehta | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JANK_EE New mom Jankee Parekh Mehta on son Sufi & sharing motherhood responsibilities with partner Nakuul Mehta

Popular singer and wife of actor Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh Mehta is currently enjoying motherhood. The couple who tied the knot on January 28, 2012, embraced parenthood on February 3, 2021, when they welcomed their baby boy Sufi Mehta. Jankee keeps sharing her son’s adorable pictures and videos on her social media and the little munchkin grab many eyeballs and love. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the new mom walked down the memory lane to rejoice her pregnancy period and also shared how their life completely changed after the birth of Sufi.

Motherhood brings so many responsibilities and changes your life completely. What major changes have you felt after the birth of your baby? What does your normal day looks like now?

Motherhood has changed me in so many ways. There is definitely a major shift in the way I feel internally - I’m calmer, more centred, and certainly more focused! Sufi has brought me this unique mix of peace and power. Despite the exhaustion that comes with motherhood, especially in the initial few months, the sense of joy, excitement and contentment that I now feel with Sufi is unparalleled. Beyond Sufi, I’ve also observed the influence of motherhood on how I manage other relationships in my life as well. Now I feel more compassion, empathy and gratitude for others. Motherhood has also brought me closer to my parents and given me a whole new perspective on life. My normal day now completely revolves around Sufi and his schedule - from the time he wakes up to when he sleeps. Although I do find some pockets in the day to do my work too.

You and Nakuul announced your pregnancy on Instagram in the cutest way. Fans loved it. But, how did you break the news to him? What was his first reaction?

I broke the news to Nakuul early in the morning, by writing ‘You are going to be a Daddy’ on the big chalkboard that we have in our kitchen. I then woke him up asking him to get me a glass of water and he went half sleepy to the kitchen, without even noticing what I had written in bold letters!! Only after about ten minutes is when he read it properly and started jumping with excitement.

Going back to your pregnancy journey, what were the most special moments that you still think about from when you were expecting?

For me, the 3 weeks that Nakuul and I spent in Goa during the beginning of my second trimester were the most special. No one knew about the pregnancy except our family and close friends. We booked a beautiful villa surrounded by a forest and spent our days reading, going on walks to the beach, swimming, having home-cooked meals, and just holding on to the last few precious months that we were spending as a couple before we become a trio.

You have picked a beautiful name for your baby boy - Sufi. How did you come up with it? Is there a story behind it?

We were pretty sure that we want to have a gender-neutral name for our baby from the very beginning. In my 3rd month, when I began searching for names, I came across the name ‘Sufi ‘, and that was it! There was an instant connection with the name the moment I read it! I went to Nakuul and told him that I have found the name. When I said it was Sufi, he felt exactly the same.

Sufi symbolises spirituality, philosophy, art and music. It’s everything that we believe in and there couldn’t have been a more apt name that we could have chosen for our firstborn.

You and Nakuul both are working parents, and we know that working parents hardly get time to spend with their kids. But since he is a toddler, how do you and Nakuul manage time for the baby?

My schedule is fully flexible and revolves mainly around Sufis's schedule as off now. As for Nakuul, yes it gets hard for him to spend much time, as he’s shooting every day. However, every time he’s home early and on his holidays, we make sure we are spending time with Sufi as a family. We take Sufi to the park, to the beach, spend time reading to him or just play in our living room.

There is no denying that you are an amazing mother. What tips would you like to give all the new mothers out there?

My only advice to all the new mothers out there is - You are doing an amazing job. Don't be too harsh on yourself, don’t feel guilty, don’t judge yourself, and don’t feel like you are not doing enough. Just follow your instincts. Motherhood is a full-time job with no holidays. So give yourself a pat on the back and celebrate your little victories. When you are happy, your baby will be too!