Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Shaheer Sheikh finally reveals her daughter Anaya’s face in a cute video | WATCH

Shaheer Sheikh finally reveals her daughter Anaya’s face in a cute video | WATCH

Shaheer Sheikh turned to social media to share a video of himself and his daughter having an amazing time at Disneyland.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2023 23:28 IST
Shaheer Sheikh finally reveals daughter Anaya’s face
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERSHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh finally reveals daughter Anaya’s face

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. The actor appeared in a number of popular TV shows and music videos, and he amassed a large fan base. The actor has won people's hearts with his attractive looks and skills as an actor. Shaheer married Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020, and the two are parents to a daughter named Anaya. However, they have never shown their child's picture.

The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is quite active on social media and keeps fans updated on a regular basis. He frequently provides followers with a peek into his personal life. He has, however, refused to share his daughter's face. When the actor shares any family picture, he frequently hides her face with stickers. Finally, he has revealed her face, and fans are overjoyed to see a glimpse of Anaya in the actor's most recent post.

On Thursday, Shaheer shared a video of himself enjoying Disneyland with his daughter. The father and daughter were seen having a great time. In one of the clips, the child glances up at her father's face, where Anaya's face is noticeable and the moment left people awestruck.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "With love from Tokyo..I don’t know who was more excited.. Anaya going to Disney land or me going to Disney land with Anaya. #disneylandtokyo #disneyland #japan." 

Shaheer's fans were enthralled and delighted to see Anaya in the video. One user commented, "Adorable." Another user wrote," Anaya looks so cute." A third user wrote, "thank you for anaya's glimpse." 

Related Stories
Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin's 'Iss Baarish Mein' out on June 14

Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin's 'Iss Baarish Mein' out on June 14

Iss Baarish Mein OUT! Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin's love track is the monsoon anthem we need

Iss Baarish Mein OUT! Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin's love track is the monsoon anthem we need

Shaheer Sheikh drops awwdorable picture with his 'Itta sa tukda chand ka' Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh drops awwdorable picture with his 'Itta sa tukda chand ka' Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh's drastic physical transformation from fat to fit in 3 months makes us go gaga

Shaheer Sheikh's drastic physical transformation from fat to fit in 3 months makes us go gaga

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer is currently seen playing the lead role in Woh Toh Hail Albelaa alongside Hiba Nawab.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt to be screened at Cannes 2023

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty resumes work three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Times have been hard'

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News