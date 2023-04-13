Shaheer Sheikh finally reveals her daughter Anaya’s face in a cute video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERSHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh finally reveals daughter Anaya’s face

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. The actor appeared in a number of popular TV shows and music videos, and he amassed a large fan base. The actor has won people's hearts with his attractive looks and skills as an actor. Shaheer married Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020, and the two are parents to a daughter named Anaya. However, they have never shown their child's picture.

The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is quite active on social media and keeps fans updated on a regular basis. He frequently provides followers with a peek into his personal life. He has, however, refused to share his daughter's face. When the actor shares any family picture, he frequently hides her face with stickers. Finally, he has revealed her face, and fans are overjoyed to see a glimpse of Anaya in the actor's most recent post.

On Thursday, Shaheer shared a video of himself enjoying Disneyland with his daughter. The father and daughter were seen having a great time. In one of the clips, the child glances up at her father's face, where Anaya's face is noticeable and the moment left people awestruck.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "With love from Tokyo..I don’t know who was more excited.. Anaya going to Disney land or me going to Disney land with Anaya. #disneylandtokyo #disneyland #japan."

Shaheer's fans were enthralled and delighted to see Anaya in the video. One user commented, "Adorable." Another user wrote," Anaya looks so cute." A third user wrote, "thank you for anaya's glimpse."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer is currently seen playing the lead role in Woh Toh Hail Albelaa alongside Hiba Nawab.

