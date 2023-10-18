Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla seek blessings from transgenders: 'Kinnar samaj will be happy...'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla seek blessings

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, and they have been sharing glimpses of this beautiful phase on social media. After months of speculation about Rubina's pregnancy, she officially confirmed the news on Instagram on September 16 with a heartfelt note. Following the announcement, the couple has received an outpouring of well wishes and blessings. Recently, two members of the transgender community paid a visit to Rubina and Abhinav's home to bless the expectant parents. Rubina filmed the moments from this visit in her latest vlog.

In the vlog, Rubina introduced her guests and expressed her close bond with them. They praised Rubina for her warmth and for always welcoming them and commended the actress for her portrayal of a transgender character in her show, 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.' One of them, introduced as Anu ji by Rubina, expressed, "I truly admire Rubina. When we came to know about the good news we were all extremely happy. I am sure our whole Kinnar samaj will be happy about it as Rubina played a character dedicated to us in Shakti and I pray that she is blessed with a healthy baal gopal or mata rani.” The transgender community members then wished Rubina and Abhinav luck on their new path.

Later, the actress served them lunch and enjoyed it together.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Rubina announced her pregnancy. She shared a series of adorable photos with Abhinav on a yacht while making it official on social media. In the photos, The actress can be seen dressed in a black co-ord set and posed with Abhinav. For the caption, she wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Speaking at an interview earlier, Abhinav opened up about her first meeting with Rubina. He said he met the Choti Bahu star at a friend's house during Ganpati and fell head over heels in love with her. He also mentioned that she was donning a saree which made her stand out among other women. The duo became friends and went on to date each other for years until June 2018, when they tied the knot in Shimla.

