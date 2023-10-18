Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and THIS contestant nominated in first week

Follow us on Image Source : X/COLORSTV Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 with actor Salman Khan returning as host. In the previous episode, the first nominations of the season took place and Abhishek Kumar, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra were nominated for the evictions. This season, the Bigg Boss house is divided into three 'Makaans (house)' based on the themes of Dil (Heart), Dimaag (Mind), and Dum (Strength).

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants were given a task to nominate those they believed were misfits in the show. In the Dil house (representing those who play with their hearts), the contestants decided to nominate Mannara Chopra, while she nominated Neil Bhatt, mentioning the less amount of interaction on the show. As the nominations continued, contestants from the Dimaag (Mind) house nominated Navid Sole, and those from the Dum (Strength) named Abhishek Kumar, who in turn, chose to nominate Khanzaadi. These nominations created a tense atmosphere, leading to confrontations and emotional moments within the house.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar became the center of attention in the house as he engaged in numerous arguments with his fellow contestants. His behaviour escalated to the point of getting physically violent with Sunny Arya, prompting a reprimand from Bigg Boss.

On the second day, while Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar were in their rooms, Abhishek revealed a private conversation about Arun's farting issue. This disclosure left him feeling offended and embarrassed, leading to a heated argument between the two. Sunny Arya got involved in the dispute when as a mediator, which further fueled Abhishek's anger. The verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation when Abhishek even picked up a chair, intending to use it as a weapon against Sunny.

As the situation escalated and Abhishek Kumar's actions became more volatile, Bigg Boss was compelled to intervene and took Abhishek to task. BB 17 issued a stern warning, stating that if Abhishek persisted in such behaviour, he would be the first contestant to be evicted from the show. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Abhishek apologized for his violent outburst, acknowledging his mistake and the need to control his actions in the future.

