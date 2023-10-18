Gadar 3 on cards? Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur spill beans after massive success of Gadar 2 | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 cast

At the massive success of 'Gadar 2,' Utkarsh Sharma details regarding the potential next installment of the film, 'Gadar 3.' Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh and Simrat Kaur, took the box office by storm as it became the second highest-grossing Hindi film by surpassing the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. The film, which is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001, features Sunny and Ameesha in iconic 'Tara and Sakina'.

Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur on Gadar 3

'Gadar 2' was released on August 11, 2023 and has become a significant box office success. The Hindi period action drama has amassed approximately over Rs 500 crore, making it one of the box office successes following the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, taking about film's third installment, Simrat Kaur told India TV, "Anil sir (Anil Sharma) sabse best answer iska de sakte hain. (Director Anil Sharma can answer this question.) Adding to this, Utkarsh said, "Gadar 3 tabhi banegi jab uski script aur kahani right hogi, kyunki Gadar 2 bhi isliye itne saal lag gaye, kyunki koi kahani right nahi thi and jab right kahani milli, tabhi Gadar 2 ban payi and same goes for Gadar 3."

Watch the Video:

During a press conference, Sunny reacted to the grand success of the film and said, "I was quite stressed over the period of time and when this film hit the cinema halls, I don't know why it felt like God came inside me. I was crying and laughing all night and evening. I also met my father (Dharmendra) and said no I am not drunk, I am happy what do I do."

About Gadar 2

In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film also starred Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

Earlier, director Anil Sharma revealed that many fans have called him up, urging him to 'send' Gadar 2 to the Oscars. Speaking to Indian Express, the director said, "People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story."

ALSO READ: Utkarsh Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's 'limelight' statement: 'Apne kaam pe dhyaan...' | EXCLUSIVE

Latest Bollywood News