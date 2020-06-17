Image Source : PR Roadies Revolution LIVE audition finale to be simulcast on Voot, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube

If there’s something that Roadies has given to millions of youngsters since its inception, it is the spirit to strive through the odds and inspire. It’s unique formats and themes, year on year are a testament to its popularity. Even in these unprecedented times, Roadies, true its spirit of reaching out to its ardent fans with nothing but entertainment, revolutionized its audition process and took to the virtual medium for the first time ever. From the 27th of April this year, Roadies LIVE audition witnessed a memorable journey with all the fun, drama, and emotions to scout for one lucky aspirant will get a chance to join the troupe and be a part of the journey of Roadies Revolution. And after 2 months of the successful virtual auditions, it now calls for the grandest finale ever! Get set for the grand finale of Roadies LIVE audition that will be simulcast on VOOT, Twitter, YouTube and Tik Tok along with Facebook, for the first time ever, on 18th June at 5 PM.

The journey of Roadies LIVE audition has seen a plethora of talented contestants fighting it out to make their mark in the journey ahead. While we had a fitness enthusiast Suchika acing every challenge, Ayushi revolutionized the local artisans while designing shoes. As a COVID-19 front runner, Shirin became a figure of inspiration for most of us and Rakesh showed impeccable courage to stand up for the LGBTQI community. Avdesh Nagar made everyone proud with his passion to overcome every challenge and excel in the field of sports and represent India in Olympics. Amongst the many high-spirited individuals, the final 7, namely, Sandeep Dhiman, Suchika Tariyal, Jay Dhundhane, Shreya Kalra, Vymoesh Koul, Gagan Verma and Ritu Pandey will battle it out to make it to the cut and secure their place for the Roadies journey.

Along with this nail biting competition, some special appearances by leading stars Karan Kundra, Kusha Kapila, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, DJ Skip, some ex-Roadies contestants and winners, added up to all the fun. The grander than ever finale holds many surprises, as Rannvijay Singha along with other celebrity leaders will have lots of interesting elements to keep the fans hooked on to this virtual celebration. And not just that, watch out for the fun-filled mega-culling round with the man himself that will decide the fate of the final 7 contestants.

The ever-so dashing Rannvijay said, “Roadies LIVE audition has been an incredible feat in our journey and received an overwhelming response from the audience. Even when the country was in complete lockdown, Roadies Revolution became an inspiration and helped people channelize their energy into standing up for good. We’re glad to witness this extravaganza ending into a memorable note and looking forward to taking some unique talents ahead with us for the upcoming adventure. Stay tuned for an exciting journey ahead."

And it doesn’t end here, a bigger surprise awaits the fans on Thursday!

