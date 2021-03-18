Rakhi Sawant clocks 1 million followers on Instagram, says 'entertainment is my game'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant clocks 1 million followers on Instagram

The Queen of Entertainment Rakhi Sawant has crossed the 1 million mark on Instagram. After her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, her popularity has been increasing by the day. While in the house, she was called the only source of entertainment. Now that she is out, she is making sure that her viewers are engaged with her by sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. On Thursday, the diva shared a post thanking her fans for the 1 million mark.

Rakhi Sawant wrote in the picture, "1 Million followers.... Rakhi Sawant is my name... entertainment is my game... GOD BLESS YOU FANS THANK YOU SO MUCH!"

Meanwhile, Rakhi was started shooting for her digital debut, web show titled 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.' The diva posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

On a related note, Rakhi Sawant surprised her fans when she claimed that Javed Akhtar offered to write her biopic. Later, the legendry lyricist-writer also confirmed Rakhi's claims. Talking about her biopic, Raklhi also said that she would like to have Alia Bhatt play her character in the film.

Talking to ETimes, she said that Alia is a superb actress. She is bold, bindass and is fearless. She feels that these are the characteristics a person should have who is going to play her role. She also said that Priyanka Chopra and Radhika Apte have a spark and can play her part.

"I have gone through a lot of ups and downs but I never let anything affect my reputation. I have crossed many Lakshman Rekha and I handled everything in my life with grace," Rakhi added.