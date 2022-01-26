Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH, IG/UMAR RIAZ Rakhi Sawant steps out with husband Ritesh, tells him 'Umar Riaz jaise six packs chahiye' | WATCH

In a shocking state of affairs, just a few days ahead of the grand finale, Rakhi Sawant left the Bigg Boss 15 house as she got eliminated from the show on Tuesday. She along with her husband Ritesh was snapped by paparazzi outside her gym in Mumbai on Wednesday. This was the first time that the paparazzi had spotted them together. Rakhi posed with her dear husband and said that she wants him to have six-pack abs just like Umar Riaz.

In a recent video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram she asked the photographers, “Kaisa hai mera pati (How's my husband)?." "Ekdum kadak," "Ek number", the paparazzi was heard telling her. They also called them a nice pair. Rakhi was also seen pulling Ritesh's leg and said, "Six pack banane hain, gym kab join karoge?" Ritesh said that he will join the same gym as hers from the next day itself, however, they will not visit the gym together and will come at night. She then says, "'Umar Riaz jaise six packs chahiye."

Take a look;

Earlier, Rakhi was seen in the city where she told the paparazzi that she has been evicted from the show. Rakhi said, "Kuch nahi, main out ho gai (nothing, I am out of the show)." When further quipped about the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the actress says, "Mujhe kya pata kaun jeet raha hai (How would I know who is winning)."

Rakhi has been very frequently seen entering the show in various seasons. However, in this season, she entered as the wild card with none other than her husband Ritesh. She had kept his identity hidden for a long time. The two made quite a few headlines when reports of him being already married started doing rounds on social media.

Speaking about the show, it is nearing its finale and has Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty as the finalists.