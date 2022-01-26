Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRALBHAYANI Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant spotted outside gym, says 'Main out ho gayi kal raat ko' | VIDEO

Bigg Boss 15: With just a few days left for the grand finale of the show, fans are super excited to know who will emerge out as the winner of this season. The audience recently witnessed double elimination this weekend during which Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale bid goodbye. Well now, it seems another contestant has left the house and its none other than Rakhi Sawant. Yes, that's true! A recent video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows the controversy queen outside a gym in Mumbai. Not only this but she even shared a collage of pictures of her official Insta handle and informed everyone that, "I’m out" and even shared her Republic Day wish.

Coming back to the video shared by Viral, Rakhi is seen saying, "Kuch nahi, main out ho gai (nothing, I am out of the show)." When further quipped about the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the actress says, "Mujhe kya pata kaun jeet raha hai (How would I know who is winning)."

Have a look at the posts here:

As soon as the same was shared, it caught the attention of Netizens who started reacting to her sudden elimination. A fan wrote, "She should not go back again and again for the hope of winning the game," while another one wrote, "Cutieeeeee. Will miss you. You did well." Not only this, there people who thought that she got evicted after choosing a portion of the prize money offered in a suitcase. A viewer commented, " Ye rahti to pakka suit case wala paisa le krr bhagti," while another one said, "Is bar suit case ka moka mila hi ni, bhagti kase."

For those unversed, Rakhi has been very frequently seen entering the show in various seasons. However, in this season, she entered as the wild card with none other than her husband Ritesh. The two made quite a few headlines when reports of him being already married started doing rounds on social media.

Speaking about the show, it has Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty as the finalists.