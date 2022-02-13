Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Ritesh: Heartbroken that it happened before Valentine's Day

Highlights Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared separation post on the eve of Valentine's Day

Ritesh has not given any statement regarding the same as of now

The ex-couple were last seen together during the birthday bash of Shamita Shetty

In a shocking turn of events, Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from husband Ritesh on social media on Sunday. The decision came after several controversies regarding her relationship status during the recent season of Bigg Boss. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a post on the eve of Valentine's Day that read, "Dear Fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.

Further, Rakhi wrote, "Im really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant."

Have a look:

While Ritesh has not given any statement regarding the same as of now.

For those unversed, Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 15. The ex-couple were last seen together during the birthday bash of Shamita Shetty.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 15, it was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30. Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.