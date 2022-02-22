Pooja Banerjee quits Kumkum Bhagya due to pregnancy; pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BANERJEE Pooja Banerjee is known for playing the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

Television actress Pooja Banerjee who is known for playing the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya is expecting her first child with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared that she has quit the show. The actress who is currently in the last month of her pregnancy received a warm farewell from her team. Pooja thanked her co-actors and the production team for their support.

Pooja wrote in the caption, "Until We Meet Again…. Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journey I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. From Ravi ji to Sanjay , to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good."

She added, "Thank you all the lovely fellow actors , you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all…. Last but not the least a @balajitelefilmslimited , an institution where I feel women are truly empowered and all the lost faiths are truly instilled that there is nothing that a woman can’t do and you’ve made sure that even during my pregnancy I get the comfort, care and love from the team. Thank you @ektarkapoor @beinganilnagpal @varunthebabbar #Shaalu for the love and constant support. Love you."

Earlier while talking to ETimes she had talked about continuing her stint in Kumkum Bhagya, the actress said, "I will go with the flow. Initially, I had some difficulty because of fatigue and morning sickness. So, I approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them, as I was anyway planning to quit the show in a couple of months. They could have replaced me. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and asked me, ‘ Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge? (laughs!)’ What happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it."

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress also participated in reality shows MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

