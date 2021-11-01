Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BANERJEE Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee expecting her first child; wishes to have a daughter

Television popular actress Pooja Banerjee, who is currently playing a role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya is expecting her first child with husband Sandeep Sejwal. She is in her second trimester and the baby is due in March next year. The actress revealed that she and her husband planned to have a baby last year. However the good news came to them unexpectedly.

Recently talking to ETimes, Pooja said, "Sandeep and I wanted to conceive in 2020, but we put the plan on hold after I met with an accident in 2019 (on Nach Baliye). However, when the second lockdown was implemented, I realised ki yeh toh chalta hi rahega. We decided not to delay it because we didn’t want to become parents at a later stage. But we thought of having a baby next year since I was shooting for the show away from home for almost two months due to restrictions imposed in Maharashtra and travelling.”

Sharing how she got to know about the news, the actress shared, "I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs). Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes."

On continuing her stint in Kumkum Bhagya, the actress revealed, "I will go with the flow. Initially, I had some difficulty because of fatigue and morning sickness. So, I approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them, as I was anyway planning to quit the show in a couple of months. They could have replaced me. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and asked me, ‘ Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge? (laughs!)’ What happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it."

She further added, "The unit has been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort. I wish everybody would do that. Working women, who wish to go the family way, should be encouraged to do it."

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress also participated in reality shows MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).