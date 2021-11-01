Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen blessed with baby girl, Sushmita Sen says 'prayers answered' | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEV SEN Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen blessed with baby girl, Sushmita Sen says 'prayers answered'

Television's power couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been blessed with a baby girl. The duo welcomed their first child on Monday (November 1). Rajeev took to Instagram to share the good news and pictures of the little one. He also revealed that the new mother, Charu is doing fine and is healthy. Announcing the most beautiful news of his life Rajeev said, "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God."

The pictures are sure to melt your heart. In one of the pictures, Charu can be seen carefully holding the baby in her arms while Rajeev kissed her. While, in the other Rajeev cradles the baby girl.

Charu also shared the pictures and wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl. Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me , love you .. Thank u all for your love & prayers.. Thank u God."

Rajeev's sister and actress Sushmita Sen also penned a heartfelt note on the arrival of the baby. She shared a picture of herself in blue hospital clothes while holding up a heart sign. She said that her prayers have been answered and said, "Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy."

“Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga I love you guys!!!” she added.

Several celebraties took to the comments section and dropped their well wishes. Reacting to Sushmita's post, Charu wrote, "Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagayi finally." Several celebraties took to the comments section and dropped their well wishes. Television actors Karan Mehra, Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan congratulated the couple.

