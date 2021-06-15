Charu Asopa Sen celebrates second engagement anniversary with hubby Rajeev Sen; shares throwback pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHARU ASOPA SEN Charu Asopa Sen celebrates second engagement anniversary with hubby Rajeev Sen; shares throwback pic

Television actress Charu Asopa Sen on Tuesday treated her fans and followers with a throwback picture of her and husband Rajeev Sen's engagement as the duo celebrated their second engagement anniversary. Charu simply posted the picture with the caption "#twoyearsofengagement #happyengagementanniversary."

Charu looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white gown and Rajeev coordinated with her in a white suit. Take a look at them-

Recently the actress announced her first pregnancy with her husband Rajeev Sen. The actress took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED." In the pictures, Charu can be seen wearing a brown outfit and posing while caressing her baby bump. The pregnancy glow is visible on her face. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness is on the way #weare3."

Charu and Rajeev got hitched in the year 2019 and ever since have been sharing lovable pictures on Instagram. However, last year there were rumours that all is not well in Charu and Rajeev's married life. Rumours were doing rounds that the two are planning to go separate ways. During the course of COVID-19 lockdown last year, the actress was left alone in Mumbai while her husband was in Delhi. However, the two of them reunited later and everything has been fairytale since then!