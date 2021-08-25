Here's why Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen decided to keep the baby shower simple, traditional

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEV SEN Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa

Celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first baby together. The couple recently hosted an intimate baby shower with family members and close friends in attendance. Their guest list included names like Rajeev's sister and actress Sushmita Sen. The pictures of the close-knit ceremony were shared by the actors on social media and the sheer simplicity of the event won many hearts online.

Recently, speaking to Hindustan Times, Charu opened up on the intimate celebration reasoning why she and her husband Rajeev decided to keep it low key and traditional. "He (Rajeev) came back from Delhi, he had gone there for some work. The theme we decided had to be Indian and simple, because we’re in the pandemic times. We can’t have a large gathering of people, so just our family, didi (Sushmita Sen, sister-in-law), the kids, and a few close friends,” she said.

Take a look at some pictures from the ceremony:

Charu and Rajeev had announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing beautiful pictures on social media as the actress flaunted her baby bump. In the pictures, Charu can be seen wearing a comfortable ruffled outfit and posing while caressing her baby bump. The pregnancy glow was clearly visible on her face. "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED," Charu captioned the post.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev too shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness is on the way #weare3."

Charu and Rajeev got hitched in the year 2019 in a dreamy ceremony. However, last year they hit a rough patch and reports about troubles in the married lives surfaced in the media. Rumours were rife that the two are planning to go separate ways. It all happened during the COVID-19 lockdown when the actress was left alone in Mumbai while her husband was in Delhi.

However, overcoming their differences the couple decided to give their relationship a chance and were reunited later.