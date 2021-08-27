PICS: Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in silver thigh-high slit dress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in silver thigh-high slit dress

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is one of the much-loved and appreciated celebs who catches the attention not just for her work but also for her personal life. Yet again, she has grabbed the eyeballs for posting some sizzling pictures from her photoshoots. In the pics, she added an oomph factor to her look. Donning a disco silver dress, the actress looked ravishing. It's got a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She added glam to her look with smokey-eye make-up and chocolate brown lipstick.

The actress, who is quite a poser, captioned her sassy photos as, "Break All the rules if U have to… and Never, Ever apologise for it.!" As soon as the same was shared, it caught the attention of not just her fans but also her fellow contestant from KKK11, Arjun Bijlani. Shweta's friends from the industry including Dalljiet Kaur, Srishty Rode and others dropped heart emojis in the comments and also called her stunning.

Her daughter Palak Tiwari also took to the comment section and wrote, "Posing a little like me but I’ll let it pass cuz u look better doing it lol."

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTE0oUsIzAH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari feels her daughter Palak, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the horror film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', is a better actor than her. The 40-year-old actress added that she would love to share screen space with Palak if she gets a chance.

On the personal front, Shweta has been a part of the small screen industry for over 20 years now. She gained the spotlight with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', and later featured in shows such as 'Parvarrish' and 'Begusarai', 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' among others. Currently, she is being seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani among others.

Shweta's personal life has always remained in the limelight. Her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary turned out to be violent and unsuccessful. She decided to move on and married TV actor Abhinav Kohli. However, things between them also turned sour sometime back. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first wedding while with Abhinav she has a son Reyansh.

