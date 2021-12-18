Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AASHKAGORADIA Did Mouni Roy celebrate her bachelorette in Goa with Aashka Goradia and other friends?

After Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Arya, it seems another actress is all set to join the bride brigade and yes, we are talking about Mouni Roy! The actress who impressed everyone with her performance in shows like Devo Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Naagin, etc is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life-- Suraj Nambiar. The two of them have been dating for quite some time and reportedly getting married in January 2022. Well, no confirmation about the same has been given by Mouni herself but going by her latest pictures, it seems that the bride-to-be is enjoying her last few days as a bachelor. Yes, that's true! Mouni and her girl gang are currently celebrating her bachelorette in Goa.

According to various pictures shared by Mouni's friend Aashka Goradia on social media, the girls can be seen dressed in black robes and holding various placards. Sharing the same, Aashka wrote in the caption, "Wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women…Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo."

Have a look:

As soon as they shared the post, a lot of fans wondered as to what was the occasion. Many asked them whether it was Mouni's bachelorette party but neither she nor Aashka has responded to the same.

Meanwhile, there are several other pictures and videos of the girl tribe having a gala time and a fun time on the beach. See them here:

Suraj is a businessman in Dubai for several years. Speaking about their marriage, it is being said that the festivities were slated to take place in Dubai but the plan changed to India due to COVID-19. The pre-wedding function will take place on January 26 and the D-day is on January 27.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra.' She will be seen in the negative role in the film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.