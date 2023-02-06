Mohit-Aditi Malik, Mohsin Khan and others raise fund for Vibhu Raghave's cancer treatment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHITMALIK Mohit-Aditi Malik, Mohsin Khan and others raise fund

Television actor Vibhu Raghave is undergoing treatment for cancer at a Mumbai hospital. He announced in February 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Due to the hefty cost of treatment, the actor's family has exhausted all funds. Several television personalities have come out to financially assist the actor's cancer treatment. Now, Mohit Malik and Aditi recently participated in a fundraiser for their friend on Instagram. Simple Kaul initiated the fundraiser.

On Monday, Aditi took to Instagram and informed her followers about supporting the fundraiser for Vibhu's cancer treatment. In a long note, she mentioned about his treatment and how his family is lacking funds.

Asking her fans to extend their support, Aditi wrote, "Hi guys..We are helping raise funds for our dear friend Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave who is suffering from a rare type of colon cancer.. He was detected with stage 4 cancer last year..It came as a shock for all us..But together we can make him sail thru this.. He has responded very well to all treatments last year but he needs more.. The family has exhausted all funds that we had raised thru ketto.org & otherwise..He is undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, His 1 immunotherapy costsus 4.5 lakhs rs. His treatment requires a large amount of money and we are trying our best to collect all the funds we can. Your help and support towards raising these funds will help our friend.. plz donate watever possible to help us achieve this.. let’s make this possible.. @vibhuzinsta Thank you all..Plz keep him in your prayers too."

Actor Mohsin Khan also shared a post seeking help for his friend. He wrote, "Hi guys I’m raising funds for my close friend Mera bhai Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Hamara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare Cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family his friends his well-wishers. Do check his insta page @vibhuzinsta."

