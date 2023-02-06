Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Mohit-Aditi Malik, Mohsin Khan and others raise fund for Vibhu Raghave's cancer treatment

Mohit-Aditi Malik, Mohsin Khan and others raise fund for Vibhu Raghave's cancer treatment

Mohsin Khan, Mohit-Aditi Malik, and other celebrities contributed to a fundraiser for their close friend Vibhu Raghave, who has been battling a rare form of colon cancer.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 18:12 IST
Mohit-Aditi Malik, Mohsin Khan and others raise fund
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHITMALIK Mohit-Aditi Malik, Mohsin Khan and others raise fund

Television actor Vibhu Raghave is undergoing treatment for cancer at a Mumbai hospital. He announced in February 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Due to the hefty cost of treatment, the actor's family has exhausted all funds. Several television personalities have come out to financially assist the actor's cancer treatment. Now, Mohit Malik and Aditi recently participated in a fundraiser for their friend on Instagram. Simple Kaul initiated the fundraiser.

On Monday, Aditi took to Instagram and informed her followers about supporting the fundraiser for Vibhu's cancer treatment. In a long note, she mentioned about his treatment and how his family is lacking funds.

Asking her fans to extend their support, Aditi wrote, "Hi guys..We are helping raise funds for our dear friend Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave who is suffering from a rare type of colon cancer.. He was detected with stage 4 cancer last year..It came as a shock for all us..But together we can make him sail thru this.. He has responded very well to all treatments last year but he needs more.. The family has exhausted all funds that we had raised thru ketto.org & otherwise..He is undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, His 1 immunotherapy costsus 4.5 lakhs rs. His treatment requires a large amount of money and we are trying our best to collect all the funds we can. Your help and support towards raising these funds will help our friend.. plz donate watever possible to help us achieve this.. let’s make this possible.. @vibhuzinsta Thank you all..Plz keep him in your prayers too."

Actor Mohsin Khan also shared a post seeking help for his friend. He wrote, "Hi guys I’m raising funds for my close friend Mera bhai Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Hamara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare Cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family his friends his well-wishers. Do check his insta page @vibhuzinsta."

India Tv - Mohsin Khan's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHSINKHANMohsin Khan's Instagram story
Related Stories
Kanika Mann confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohit Malik

Kanika Mann confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohit Malik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalists: Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik evicted; Top 3 contestants revealed?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalists: Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik evicted; Top 3 contestants revealed?

Khatron Ke Khiladi semi-finale: Mohit Malik says 'I won the stunt but have no memory of how did it'

Khatron Ke Khiladi semi-finale: Mohit Malik says 'I won the stunt but have no memory of how did it'

Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi expecting second child? Here's what actor has to say

Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi expecting second child? Here's what actor has to say

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s FIRST video as a couple | WATCH

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Here's when and where sangeet, haldi, wedding will take place

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News