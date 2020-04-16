Image Source : TWITTER 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahri watches Meghnad killing in Ramyan, shares picture

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, watched Meghnad/Meghnath killing in the show today and posted a picture of the same on social media. In Ramayan, Meghnad Indrajeet (played by the now late Vijay Arora) attacked Lakshman (Sunil Lahri) on his second day at the fight. For the unversed, Meghnad is the son of Raavan. Lakshman gets injured and on 'Vaidya ji's' (doctor) suggestion, Hanuman ji gets 'Sanjivani booti' (medical aid) to cure Lakshman. While Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan along with several other popular serials of that era such as Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus -- the audience is having a rush of nostalgia, as these shows dominated television in Doordarshan era of Indian television.

At the end of it all, it was Lakshman who was successful in killing Meghnad and now, Sunil Lahri who played the character shared the epic scene where Lakshman kills Meghnad.

Watching Meghnath Vadh pic.twitter.com/lV0VElo4ec — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, a fan page on the social media posted Sunil Lahri's old picture, in which he is looking quite young. In the picture, Sunil Lahri is seen posing with a broad smile in a black shirt. The post attracted the eyeballs of many internet users.

In Ramayan, which aired on DD from 1987-1988, Arun Govil featured as Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also starred Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave among others.

Doordarshan has brought back iconic shows such as Mahabharat, Ramayan, Byomkesh Bakshi and others on public demand amid the coronavirus lockdown. Because of the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan topped the TRP charts after decades recently.

