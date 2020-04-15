After Kumbhkaran, Meghnad to fight with Lakshman in Ramayan. Know how Raavan's son prepared for the fight

One of the most prominent shows that ran on public broadcaster Doordarshan, Ramayan was allowed to re-telecast amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The impact of the show was so much that people remained hooked to the screens when Ramanand Sagar's show aired on the screen. Well, this is again turning out to be true as the people who are now watching the show again are quite excited about each and incident taking place. Talking about the recent activity, the fight between Ram and Ravan has begun in which the brother of the Lanka king--Kumbhkaran has lost his life after which his son Meghnad decides to step into the battlefield to take revenge from the brothers.

Meghnad was the most valiant warrior son of Ravana who was the master of many elusive powers. He worshiped Brahma and learned many teachings from him, using which he had defeated Indra as well. Meghnad also knew Nag Vidya and because of his powers, he even ties Sri Rama and Lakshmana to Nagpash on the battlefield. It was impossible to defeat him if Vibhishan did not tell Shri Ram Meghnad's weaknesses. Even after Hanuman rescued Shree Ram and Lakshmana from Nagpash, Meghnad left the battlefield after hurting Lakshmana with Shaktibana after which Ravana was very pleased with his son.

Ram and Lakshman

With the help of the 'sanjeevani booti,' Lakshman got recovered but everyone wanted to know the secret behind Meghnad's powers. It was Vibhishan who told Shri Ram that Meghnad could be killed only when he fought a war on a chariot other than his Agniratha. This fire chariot was the symbol of Meghnad's power which he got after his sacrifices to his Kuldevi Nikumbala.

Meghnad performing Yagya

On the advice of Vibhishan, Lakshman interrupted Meghnad's yagna so that he could not get the power to disappear. After this, when he came out for war riding on Agnirath, Lakshman broke the wheel of the chariot with the cover of the tree and killed the charioteer. Then Meghnad returned to Lanka and rode on a normal chariot to the battlefield. This time he did not have Agniratha and the elusive powers were also low, so Laxman killed him easily.

Lakshman and Meghnad

After the death of Meghnad, Ravana's courage broke. After that, he too came to an end.

Talking about the show, the actors associated with the show continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show. The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda, and late Lalita Pawar.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage