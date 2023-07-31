Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS contestant gets evicted after she aborts task; find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJUM FAKIH Anjum Fakih with Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty's stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 never fails to hit headlines. The show has entertained fans for more than a decade now with lots of action and fun as it brings popular celebrities who push their limits and fight their fears. In the latest episode, Anjum Fakih got evicted from the show after she failed to perform a task.

Fakih was pitted against Aishwarya Khare in the final task. The challenge was to collect tags inside the pool beneath a spinning cage. While Khare successfully completed the task by removing all the tags, Anjum Farikh gave up and removed only two tags. After water entered her mouth, Farikh decided to quit the task.

For those unversed, the pre-elimination stunt took place between two pairs Sheezan Khan-Archana Gautam and Anjum Fakih-Aishwarya Sharma. Speaking about the eviction, Rohit Shetty said he was sure that Fakih would win the stunt as she started off with the right technique. He further said she should have kept her patience, she would have won the task.

Ruhi Chaturvedi was the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Earlier, Rohit Bose Roy made an exit from the show followed by an injury while performing the first stunt. The reality show currently has 11 contestants— Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Soundous Mufakir, and Dino James.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 crew is back in Mumbai after shooting the show for a month in Cape Town, South Africa. Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare are hitting headlines after they are spotted together on several occasions. Besides Thakare, Shah is also in the news for her rift with co-contestant Archana Gautam.

