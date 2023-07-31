Falaq Naaz opens about her lost friendship with Dipika Kakar; says latter lost her identity after marriage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Falaq Naaz says Dipika Kakkar lost her identity after marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz recently got evicted from the reality show. The actor recently opened up about her lost friendship with Dipika Kakar, who recently embraced motherhood. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Naaz said her bond with Kakkar turned sour over time.

For those who don't know, Falaq Naaz and Dipika Kakar worked together in the Colors TV popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. The actors were best friends once, however, are not in touch anymore. During her interview with TellyChakkar, Naaz said Kakkar lost her identity after getting married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant further claimed that she asked Kakkar if she had problems losing her identity to which Kakar said she is happy. "If she is happy, I am happy," Naaz added.

The actor further also revealed that she was hurt when Dipika Kakar did not call her when her brother Sheezan Khan was in jail. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star was accused of abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma. Speaking of Kakkar not calling her, Naaz said she was disappointed and hurt when Dipika did not call as they were deeply attached to each other once. However, Kakar bumped into Shafaq in at the hospital and wished for Sheezan.

Naaz also clarified that her bond with Kakar faded over time and there were no fights or disagreements leading to this. She said she understand the responsibilities that come with marriage and family but how can someone not find time to meet or message each other at least once.

Dipika Kakar, who shot to fame with her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, tied the knot with her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. Post her marriage, she participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner of the season. She was pitted against cricketer Sreesanth. She recently became a mother for the first time and welcomed a baby boy.

