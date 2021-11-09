Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood laugh their hearts out as Kapil Sharma mimics Big B on stage

The upcoming episode 'Shandaar Shukravaar' of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to be loaded with fun, entertainment and humour as it will witness the entry of comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood. They will be on the hotseat playing the game for a social cause and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, the makers dropped a promo of the Friday special episode in which Kapil can be seen mimicking Big B.

Sharing the promo video, the makers wrote, "AB sir ka mehmano ko swagat karne ka anokha andaaz suniye @kapilsharma se iss #ShandaarShukravaar raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.⁠ #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo ⁠ @sonu_sood."

In the video Kapil says that how Big B would behave with his guests who come to his house. He says, "Bachchan sahab ke ghar jab koi mehmaan aata hai toh wo usko bhi 4 options de dete hain. Namaskar kya peeyenge aap chai, coffee, chach ya nimbu paani?" The host and Sonu Sood can be seen laughing their hearts out as Kapil continues to enact Big B.

Earlier, in a video the duo can be seen dancing on Amitabh Bachchan's hit song Rimjhim Gire Sawan. Amitabh, however, teases Kapil for not coming on time for the show's shoot. “Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap (You are right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12, you arrived at 4.30 on the dot),” he said.

Fans seem to be thrilled to watch their favourite stars sharing screen space. They took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote, "Ab aayega mazaaq Eagerly awaiting this reunion." Another said, "Mja aayega."

Both Kapil and Sonu will also be sharing some anecdotes from their journey in the industry so far. It will be interesting to see the trio in the show. 'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.