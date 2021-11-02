DYK Akshay Kumar used to sell jewellery before becoming an actor; Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHILADIGROUP_ DYK Akshay Kumar used to sell jewellery before becoming actor; Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif react

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared about his life before he entered the entertainment industry. Akshay along with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be on 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' as special guests. They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan for a social cause. Amitabh Bachchan asks Akshay about his life before he ventured into acting. And Akshay said that before getting into the film industry he used to sell 'Kundan' jewellery in Delhi.

"I used to sell Kundan jewellery. I used to purchase it from Delhi for about Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and would come to Mumbai to sell it, which would help me earn a profit of Rs 11,000 to 12,000. I did this for about 3 to 4 years," Akshay said.

Furthermore, Amitabh asks him about the days when he was a chef.

Akshay replied to this saying: "I used to make and serve jalebis, chole-bhathure, samosas at an eating joint. I also used to make and ensure that the tables were put close together. There used to be a wall right behind me and usually in every restaurant, the chefs usually put up a picture of someone on the walls. I had four people's pictures put up on my wall."

"Yours, Jackie Chan, Sridevi and Sylvester Stallone's images. And, look at my fate today! I've worked with all four. I could've never imagined in my life that something like this would happen but it's a surprisingly wonderful ("Ajeeb sa Ajooba") thing that happened in my life that I got to work with all four actors. I've not worked with Jackie Chan but I met him and gave him an award," he added.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will be airing on November 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.