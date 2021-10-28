Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
Akshay Kumar lauds Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in Tadap trailer, says 'tera beta toh tujh se bhi aage hai'

Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the film 'Tadap.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the trailer of the film was released on Wednesday (October 27). Suniel Shetty's dear friend and actor Akshay Kumar was all praises for Ahan's performance. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 3, 2021.

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 17:06 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR/FILEIMAGE

The trailer of upcoming film 'Tadap' starring Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria was released by the makers on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday (October 28) took to Twitter and showered  Ahan with his praises for his performance in his Bollywood debut film. The actor also complimented Suniel and remarked, "Tera beta toh tujh see bhi das kadam aage hai." 

"Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai Winking face with tongue ? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan."

Earlier, Akshay had also shared the poster of the film and said, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap.#AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @MilanLuthria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi."

Directed by Milan Luthria, the romantic action drama oozes with electric chemistry between the young Gen Z stars Ahan and Tara Sutaria. ‘Tadap’ is written by Rajat Arora. While Ahan takes on a challenging role in his very first film, Tara steps into the shoes of an unconventional character that shows us a different side of her. More strikingly is Pritam’s signature music. 

Presented by Fox Star Studios, "Tadap" reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora. The duo have worked on films like "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" and "Baadshaho".

