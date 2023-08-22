Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan spoke about police brutality, Madhuri Dixit's pet dog & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Big B with Kunal Singh N Dodia

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Kunal Singh N Dodia had an exciting episode on Amitabh Bachchan hosted show-- from the nail-biting Fastest Finger First round to landing in the hot seat as a young Police Sub Inspector from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, had an exciting episode. It's impressive that he answered the question about the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' correctly, knowing that a dog acted as an umpire. Further, we were made aware of the fact that Madhuri Dixit adopted a puppy who played 'Tuffy in the film. The episode also features, Amitabh Bachchan's anecdotes about his bond with his son Abhishek Bachchan and his experiences with police officers.

Madhuri Dixit's Tuffy

Kaun Banega Crorepati15 is keeping its audience engaged with its interesting questions. The recent episode had a shoutout moment where Big B called out the actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her relationship with the movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. The veteran actor shared that the dog Tuffy was adopted by the actress after the film's release.

Amitabh Bachchan on police brutality

Kunal told Amitabh that he was a police officer and the host got a little nervous and uncomfortable. Kunal asked him "darr kyu lagraha hai (why are you scared)?" He mentioned instances of being stopped by cops during drink and drive checks, and how it scares him when they swing their batons. "The police can stop your car anywhere and ask many questions like "mooh kholo, blow karo isme, sharaab piya hai tumne (open your mouth, blow into this, have you been drinking)?" It's interesting to hear about his experiences with the police.

Big B asked Kunal, if he always wanted to become a cop, he revealed that while he was in college he had a crush and his initial struggles to get married. His wife did not want to marry him and used to call him 'takla and kaala' because he was training for the police force. Big B laughs and the game continues.

