Sunny Deol FINALLY reacts to non-payment of loan and villa auction, says 'log galat matlab...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has been hitting the headlines after his villa, located in Mumbai's Juhu, was earlier auctioned by the Bank of Baroda to recover a loan given to the actor. The amount of the loan was said to be around Rs 56 crore. However, the bank withdrew the e-auction notice for Gadar 2 actor's Juhu bungalow, citing 'technical reasons.' The bank issued a statement confirming the same. Now, the actor refused to comment in detail on Bank of Baroda’s property auction notice and said that "these are personal matters."

Reacting to the controversy, Sunny told ANI, "I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge."

Earlier, his team had issued a statement that read, "We are in process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same."

What is the controversy?

According to the information given in the first advertisement issued by the bank in Sunny Deol's house auction case, the actor's bungalow at Juhu’s Gandhigram road was put up for auction after he failed to repay a loan of Rs 55.99 crore (which was due from 26 December, 2022) to the bank. The bank started a loan recovery process under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002.

The bank decided to auction it from Rs 51.43 lakh, reads the information given in the advertisement. Sunny Deol's brother, Bobby Deol, whose real name is Vijay Singh Deol, their father Dharmendra Singh Deol, and Sunny Deol's company Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd were named as Guarantors and Corporate Guarantor for the loan that he had borrowed from Bank of Baroda.

According to the advertisement, the auction will start on September 25 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and on September 22 from 5:00 PM. Officially this property will be authorized by the bank from 11:00 on 14 September 2023, read the first advertisement by BOB.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol’s bungalow auction notice withdrawn: All you need to know about the controversy | EXPLAINED

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth reacts to criticism for touching CM Yogi's feet, here's WHAT he said

Latest Entertainment News