Image Source : INDIA TV Exclusive First Look: Meet Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

The wait is over! Actor Karan Patel's first look from Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is finally here and he looks dapper as usual. From the past few days, there have been talks about the new Mr. Rishab Bajaj after actor Karan Singh Grover bid goodbye to the daily soap. Ever since its beginning, the show has always been in the limelight for its cast which also includes Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes playing the lead roles of Anurag and Prerna. Well now, Karan, who became a household name after his role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has become the latest addition to the cast. The shooting of the most talked-about show has already begun with all the necessary precautions after a gap of over three months. In the exclusive first picture of Mr. Bajaj, Karan can be seen in a suited avatar with a clean shave and grey hair leaving us all the more excited.

The actor while talking about his character told India TV, "To be such an integrated part of two massive shows back to back, I was just like I must've done something right that God is so kind to me. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ran for six years and became an iconic show and now in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Mr. Bajaj, another iconic character. So I think it is suppressing but how do I feel to be Mr. Bajaj, I will only know when the shooting will begin."

Have a look at Karan's first look at Mr. Bajaj here:

Image Source : INDIA TV Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

When asked if he will follow the same path like that of Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover or follow his own style in playing the role, the actor said, "Every actor brings something or the other of his own to the table so of course, Ronit Da started and was the one who played Mr. Bajaj first, and then Karan Singh Grover came and I am stepping now. I think each one of us has and will bring a touch of their own to the character which obviously will work for the best."

Before Patel, it was Karan Singh Grover who joined the show and played the role of Rishab Bajaj and left everyone swaying with his salt and pepper looks. He bid the show goodbye considering the fact that there wasn't much left for his character. However, in the month of February, it came to light that he was again going to make a comeback in the show but everything got delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown which was announced in the month of March.

Coming back to Karan Patel, he was also a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 but got evicted on July 4. He was unable to complete a task due to the fact that he was claustrophobic. His exit left everyone emotional. The show now has Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Balraj Syal and Dharmesh as the remaining contestants.

Meanwhile, Kunal Thakur, who was seen as Kaushik (Anurag's nephew) has left the show midway as he is not keen to resume shoots amid the COVID-19 scare and does not wish to risk his health.

Stay tuned for more updates related to the show.

-With inputs by Paras Kothari

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage