Kapil Sharma trolled for making fun of a fan's malfunctioned phone camera: 'Attitude aa gaya...'

Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday evening, as he headed to the US. Donning an all-black casual outfit, Kapil obliged his fans with selfies while entering the terminal The comedian recently wrapped the shooting of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for his tour, the last episode will air on 23rd July. Now, a video of him has surfaced online in which he is seen making fun of a fan’s mobile camera. His behaviour did not go well with his fans as they trolled him for the same.

Kapil Sharma's video

In the video, Kapil is seen stepping out of his car and as the paparazzi greet him. After that, a fan is seen trying to click a selfie with him, and Kapil obliges him, however, he then says, "Camera tumhara chal nahi raha… (your camera is not working),” and then walks off. Calling his act 'disrespectful,' a fan wrote, "Toh 1 min ruk jate uska camera chalne Tak.. fans se hi ho ap Jo b ho aj”. Another wrote, "Kapil me attitude aa gaya hai."

Kapil Sharma's US tour

Kapil Sharma dropped a poster with details of his upcoming US tour on his Instagram handle. The poster stated that Sharma will hold his first show in the US on July 8.

The Kapil Sharma Show has shot its last episode recently. According to media reports, the comedy show will air it's last episode with Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, followed by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote the sequel of their show The Night Manager. As Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to travel to the USA for a month-long tour, the show is taking a break.

Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the role of Bindu in TKSS, took to her Instagram handle last night and shared pictures from the last of shoot. "It’s a wrap," she wrote along with a photo that featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other crew members of the show.

Earlier, the comedian-actor shared some adorable photoshoot pictures on his Instagram and stated that they were the last of this season. Kapil looked dapper in this floral-printed suit, and white T-shirt paired with jeans and stylish red sunglasses. Whereas, Archana donned a brown and green shimmery casual jacket, T-shirt and pants. Sharing the pictures, Kapil captioned the post "Last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam love you so much."

Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski were part of the ongoing season.

