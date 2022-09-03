Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE: Rubina Dilaik is the first performer of the night | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FROLIC_JUNCTION Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: The celebrity dance reality show is back after a span of five years with judges like popular filmmaker Karan Johar, superstar Madhuri Dixit and dancer Nora Fatehi along with Maniesh Paul as the host. Moreover, the show will bring dance performances by celebrities such Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and comedian Ali Asgar, Marathi star Gashmeer Mahajani, chef Zorawar Kalra and 'Dance Deewane 3' finalist Gunjan Sinha.

The show will air on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors TV. The grand premiere will be aired on Saturday, September 3. Follow here for all the live updates and do not miss out on what went down in the first episode of the popular reality show.

