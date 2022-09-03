Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE: Rubina Dilaik is the first performer of the night | UPDATES

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges on the dance reality show's new season. It can be enjoyed on the weekend on Colors TV at 8 PM.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2022 20:15 IST
image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FROLIC_JUNCTION Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: The celebrity dance reality show is back after a span of five years with judges like popular filmmaker Karan Johar, superstar Madhuri Dixit and dancer Nora Fatehi along with Maniesh Paul as the host. Moreover, the show will bring dance performances by celebrities such Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and comedian Ali Asgar, Marathi star Gashmeer Mahajani, chef Zorawar Kalra and 'Dance Deewane 3' finalist Gunjan Sinha.

The show will air on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors TV. The grand premiere will be aired on Saturday, September 3. Follow here for all the live updates and do not miss out on what went down in the first episode of the popular reality show. 

  • Sep 03, 2022 8:15 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Rubina Dilaik on being the first performer in Jhalak

    Karan Johar praised Rubina Dilaik's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 performance. He said Rubina set the bar high with her grace, expressions and dance moves. The filmmaker called Rubina 'the ultimate diva'. 

  • Sep 03, 2022 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Rubina and Sanam take the stage as first performers

    Rubina Dilaik and her partner Sanam were the first performers on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage. Rubina looked dazzling in a green sequin dress as she left the audience impressed with her performance and expressions.

  • Sep 03, 2022 8:10 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sneak peek into Shilpa Shinde's Jhalak performance

    TV actress Shilpa Shinde will be grooving on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage. Here's a sneak peek into her sizzling performance.

     

  • Sep 03, 2022 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Dheeraj Dhoopar to dance on Kesariya song

    TV's popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen grooving with his partner Sneha Singh on Kesariya track on the premiere night of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

     

  • Sep 03, 2022 7:53 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Comedian Ali Asgar returns to TV for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

    With the latest season of  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Ali Asgar is back on TV. He will be seen performing as his fan-favourite character 'Dadi' from The Kapil Sharma Show. 

  • Sep 03, 2022 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back for a new season with judges like popular filmmaker Karan Johar, superstar Madhuri Dixit and dancer Nora Fatehi. 

  • Sep 03, 2022 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Maniesh Paul to crack up audience as host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

    Maniesh Paul will be the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He will be making the show entertaining with his humour. 

