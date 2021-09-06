Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASLEEN MATHARU, SIDHARTH SHUK Jasleen Matharu admitted to hospital, says she's shaken up after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Jasleen Matharu, who shared the screen with the late actor on Shehnaaz Gill's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, said she was so affected after meeting Sidharth’s mother and Shehnaaz that she had to be admitted to a hospital. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasleen posted on Monday from the hospital bed updating fans and friends how she landed up there.

In the video she posted, Jasleen said, "The day Sidharth died, I went to his house. I was totally shaken up - first, on hearing the news and then, seeing the atmosphere at his place. After meeting Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mother, when I came home, I had received the msg where someone asked me to die (Tum bhi mar jao). I got so affected. I thought to myself-- life is so unpredictable. I don't know what happened to me. I had to get myself admitted to the hospital."

"I don't know what happened but I had temperature (103 degree) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. I am still getting better. Please take care of yourself and pray for my recovery as well," she added.

Dropping the video, she wrote: "Will be fine soon, Will be back. Apna Apna dhyan de (Take care of yourself)."

Earlier in a video, Jasleen had shared an update about Shehnaaz's condition after Sidharth's death. "Shehnaaz had a blank look on her face. I don’t think she was conscious of what was going around. She seemed lost. As I went to her, I remember she asked me to sit beside her. Shehnaaz was completely exhausted and emotionally drained."

Meanwhile, Sidharth passed away at 40 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on September 2. His family members have organised a prayer and meditation service for the late actor on Monday evening.