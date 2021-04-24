Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYAPRADA_FP Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada gives contestant Nihal a 'Champi,' he calls it a ‘dream moment’

This weekend's episode of the singing reality show Indian idol 12 will witness veteran actress Jaya Prada weaving her magic on the small screen. The actress graced the show and filled the shoes of Neha Kakkar who will be missing from the show due to her prior commitments. While the contestants of Infian Idol 12 tried to impress the actress with their soulful singing, Prada was impressed by Nihal's hairstyle and offered to give him a 'champi.'

Nihal performed on the song Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and left the judges speechless. Jaya Prada said, "Nihal, I must say that this song, which is very close to my heart, has been sung so well. I feel honoured after listening to this. I can feel that your look has a resemblance to Kishore Da - in gesture and posture."

Further talking about his hairstyle, she said, "I like your hairstyle, but it’s a bit crimpy. I would like to do a hair oil massage on it." Then she head to the stage to give him a champi. It was a dream come true moment for Nihal. He said, "It was a dream moment for me when Jaya ma’am personally came on the stage to do my champi. She even said that my look has a resemblance to the legendary singer, Kishore Da. I feel so blessed and it will be an unforgettable moment throughout my life."

On the other hand, Danish Mohd performed on the song De De Pyaar De which made every one cheering and amazed on the sets of Indian Idol. Jaya Prada also got emotional onset and also shared the stage with Danish and danced on Daflivale song.

Further, she also said, "Danish you are a phenomenal singer and you have sung De De Pyaar De song brilliantly. Adding to it she also said Dafliwale song is the closest to my heart, I and Rishi Ji had a great bond while shooting this song. yes, Danish resembles to Rishi Kapoor and I feel Neetu was correct Danish looked exactly like Rishi Kapoor when he was performing on stage and I am very impressed by his voice."

Jaya Prada has also recalled an amusing incident involving her and the late superstar Sridevi, from back in the day when the two actresses were considered top competition to each other.