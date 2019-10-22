Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani reacts to Neha Kakkar getting forcibly kissed by a contestant

A recent incident which happened during the singing reality show Indian Idol shocked everyone. One of the judges Neha Kakkar was kissed and hugged forcibly by a contestant who came in the show later which she was seen leaving the stage. It all happened during the audition round when a contestant Milan Rajput started showering gifts on the judge and later made her uncomfortable. Now Vishal Dadlani has reacted on the whole matter.

A lot of fans took to Twitter to reprimand the contestant. Replying to one of the tweets which read, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily,” Vishal shared his views. He wrote, “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”

Meanwhile, have a look at the video here:

I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11 https://t.co/CiCLy7u787 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 20, 2019

Last week, all the contestants dazzled you with their soulful and powerhouse singing but this week is going to be even more mesmerizing. Watch #IndianIdol Sat-Sun at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz. @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik @VishalDadlani pic.twitter.com/l2yfIfv7X2 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 17, 2019

The show also left the other judge Anu Malik as well as the host Aditya Narayan in shocked.

