Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani reacts to Neha Kakkar getting forcibly kissed by a contestant

Vishal Dadlani has finally reacted to a shocking incident that happened with Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar when a contestant tried to kiss and hug her forcefully.

New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 12:23 IST
Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani reacts to Neha Kakkar getting forcibly kissed by a contestant

A recent incident which happened during the singing reality show Indian Idol shocked everyone. One of the judges Neha Kakkar was kissed and hugged forcibly by a contestant who came in the show later which she was seen leaving the stage. It all happened during the audition round when a contestant Milan Rajput started showering gifts on the judge and later made her uncomfortable. Now Vishal Dadlani has reacted on the whole matter.

A lot of fans took to Twitter to reprimand the contestant. Replying to one of the tweets which read, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily,” Vishal shared his views. He wrote, “I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”

Meanwhile, have a look at the video here:

The show also left the other judge Anu Malik as well as the host Aditya Narayan in shocked.  

