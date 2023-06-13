Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora to play male lead, Rekha to introduce new star cast

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shakti Arora joins Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been witnessing many ups and downs not just in the storyline but also in the star cast. After Aishwarya Sharma and Sneha Bhawsar quit the show, it is all set to take a leap with a new star cast entering the serial. According to the reports in TOI, TV actor Shakti Arora will be seen playing the male lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap. Earlier, the actor stepped into the show of Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's original cast including Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora will exit the show after the impending leap and Shakti Arora along with Bhavika Sharma of Maddam Sir fame will over the reins. The new star cast will be introduced by legendary Bollywood actress Rekha.

The report quoted a source saying, "The story will revolve around two female leads and the hero. Now that everything is in place, we are looking at shooting the promo this weekend. Bollywood star Rekha will mostly introduce the new leads of the show. We are in talks with her."

On the other hand, talking about the upcoming twists and storyline after the leap, a report in Filmibeat stated, "Sai and Virat aka SaiRat will reunite with each other, only to part ways forever. The two lovebirds will die together, saying goodbye to them as death will separate them forever. The storyline will then shift focus to Sai and Virat's daughter Savi. Savi will become an IPS officer, similar to her father and make the entire Chavan family proud."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been ruling the TRP charts since the beginning and fans have loved the cute chemistry of the leading duo. Recently, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh recreate a romantic scene from the film 'Veer-Zaara' which grabbed many eyeballs. Neil said, "The audience has been waiting for the #SaiRat reunion, fans are messaging me about it and finally, the audience's wish has been fulfilled- the reunion of Sai and Virat, which is the biggest highlight of the show. The makers decided to give it a Bollywood twist."

"One of the most iconic scenes of Bollywood from the movie 'Veer Zaara' was recreated in the show. The scene from the movie where the couple unite after several years in court was quite similar to the one where Virat and Sai again encounter each other and reunite. It was an emotional scene where Sai and Virat reminisce about their past and wonder about how their life would have been in the future if the misunderstandings were resolved."

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' airs on Star Plus.

Latest Entertainment News