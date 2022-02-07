Erica Fernandes reveals being single after her 'off-and-on relationship' of three years: 'It didn’t work'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAM_EJF Erica Fernandes opens up on her break up with boyfriend

In June 2020, TV actress Erica Fernandes revealed that she was in a relationship with someone who was "not from the industry". In her recent interaction with a website, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame shared that she has broken up with the man and is currently single. At the time of spilling the details of her love life, Erica was tight-lipped about the name of the man. Even now, she has not revealed the identity of the person who was romantically involved with.

“It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn’t work,” Erica told Bollywood Bubble. She also said, “People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody’s names before because that’s respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That’s the respect I have shown. It should be like that.”

Opening up about the post-breakup phase and if it was emotionally difficult for her to cope with, Erica shared, “I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted.”

Erica was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. She had earlier shared about her boyfriend, saying, "He does like watching my work but he doesn't like to watch when I romance other guys," adding that they both have the understanding to let one cool down during an argument and discuss their viewpoints later.

Now, one of TV's most loved actresses has confirmed being single again. At the time her show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was going off-air, the actress had expressed her displeasure about how her character was shaping up in the show in the latest season. She had shared how she did not like her character Sonakshi being shown as "weak and confused" in the newer episodes.