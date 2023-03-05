DYK Namita Thapar was unable to get pregnant? Shark Tank judge underwent 'emotional, physical pain'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMITATHAPAR DYK Namita Thapar was unable to get pregnant?

Shark Tank India 2 is one of the most talked-about Indian shows among Indian audiences. The show has brought an entrepreneurial wave and changed the way people think about business. The show features six judges, including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Namita Thapar. On one of the most recent episodes, Namita Thapar spoke candidly about her personal life and admitted she had once struggled to conceive.

The discussion began during a pitch that concentrated on the problem of female infertility, with the contestants exhibiting how their device is intended for use by infertile couples at home rather than in a facility.

Addressing the matter, Namita shared that she was pregnant at the age of 28 and had a normal pregnancy, but later when she tried, she could not conceive. "In my case when I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in 2 months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for 3 to 4 years I tried and I couldn't conceive. I have gone through 2 infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through, I gave up and made peace since I already have one child. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids but imagine the parents who don’t have kids," she said.

She further stated, "I already have kids but imagine the parents who don't have kids. After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally but the memory stayed with me, and for 10 years I couldn't talk about it publicly. It was very tough for me to share it with anyone."

Namita went on to say, "Just six months ago, I had to discuss the topic of infertility on my YouTube channel and I couldn't sleep the entire night as to whether I would be able to share my personal experience or not. Many of my well-wishers told me, it's my personal life, why should I discuss it? However, I decided to share what I have gone through with others. In fact, I wrote about it in my book as well."

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’s Shraddha opens up on films failure; Ranbir shares why it’s his last romcom

Also read: Tunisha Sharma's death main suspect Sheezan Khan exits Central Jail after 70 days in custody

Latest Entertainment News