Tunisha Sharma's death main suspect Sheezan Khan exits Central Jail after 70 days in custody

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan finally walked out of Thane Central Jail on Sunday, March 5. The actor was granted bail on Saturday. The Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul actor was taken into custody on December 26 after the late actress' mother filed a complaint of abetment to suicide. The actor was lodged in jail under judicial custody for almost 2 and half months.

The actor walked out of jail without interacting with the media or saying anything. His sister and mother became emotional and began crying upon seeing his release. Her sister stated that Sheezan has been in jail for 70 days and requested to give them 70 hours to settle down and then talk about the case.

Sheezan was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court. Also, he is asked to submit his passport. District Judge RD Deshpande hear the bail application. Along with this, Sheezan has been asked not to tamper with the evidence related to the case.

On Saturday, Sheezan Khan's mother, both sisters, brother and maternal uncle were present at Vasai Court. They expressed joy and satisfaction after Sheezan got bail. They thanked fans and the media for their support.

Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz has reacted to the same. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Alhumdulillah." Back in the month of January this year, Falaq shared a photo with her brother Sheezan on social media. The caption to her post read, "Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what!Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai Sabr."

