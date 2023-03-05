Heist or hijack? Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam look intriguing in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' trailer

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIXINDIA Heist or hijack? 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' trailer out

The trailer for Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's upcoming heist-hijack thriller movie, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, is finally out. Helmed by Ajay Singh and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will release on Netflix on March 24th. The trailer looks absolutely intriguing, with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal giving you all the reasons to keep you glued to your screens.

The two-minute teaser opens with a close-up of a bruised Sunny Kaushal being questioned about the details surrounding his injury while travelling on an aircraft with 150 other people. Sharad Kelkar soon enters the scene and interrogates Sunny Kaushal. The next shot shows Kaushal being brutally attacked. The mood quickly transforms into a lively one, with Yami and Sunny indulging in passionate romance.

The trailer appears to take audiences on an exhilarating roller-coaster journey, keep everyone on the edge of their seats, and immerse them in the twisted story.

On Saturday, Yami Gautam shared the trailer on her Twitter account and wrote, " Yatri kripya dhyan de The trailer for #ChorNikalKeBhaga HAS JUST LANDED! Is it a heist or a hijack? Find out when #ChorNikalKeBhaga arrives only on Netflix on March 24th"

The star-cast launched the trailer at the Under 25 Summit, where they spoke about the film. Yami said, "It is my third outing with Maddock and It's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done."

Speaking about the film, Sunny said, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the better. Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board."

