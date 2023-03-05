EXCLUSIVE: Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’s Shraddha opens up on films failure; Ranbir shares why it’s his last romcom

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE TJMM's Shraddha Kapoor opens up on films failure

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar. As the film nears its release date, the actors have been actively promoting it. On Saturday, the fresh pairing came to the national capital for a press conference for their film. During the media interaction, Shraddha opened up about dealing with failing films. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor revealed why this is his last rom-com.

During the event, Shraddha Kapoor was quizzed about whether she has ever been through a rough patch after a film's debacle. The actress told India TV, "I think that happens with everybody. Upar neeche sabke sath hota hai and difficulties, challenges to hote hai, but meri journey jo rahi hai, wo shuru se hi kaafi alag rahi hai and mai usko meri taakat maanti hu."

She added, "I think the way my journey has been so different, predictable nahi rahi hai and that is my biggest strength. Kuki bahot zaada mehnat hoti hai or sirf actors ke side se nahi bhot badi team hoti hai jab ek film banate ho aap and sbko bura lagta hai jab aap film banate ho aap. To sbko bura lgta hai ki aapne itni mehnat ki hai aur ek film nahi chalti hai to, lekin mai usko positively bhi lena chaungi kuki audience to final verdict deti hai. Audience is the absolute main reason for why hum pictures banate hai aur ek seekh ki tarah leti hu ki or better krna hai, better krna hai aur mera dhyaan or focus uspr rehta hai."

After that, Ranbir Kapoor interacted with the media and the actor was quizzed about Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar being his last rom-com and how special this film is to him. The actor said, "Film is very special. Every film of mine is special to me, whether they do well or not. I said that it's my rom-com because i realized that rom-com is a young man's game. When i was in my early 20s or 30s, you can pass out because it's the genre which the youth loves. I am 40 year old, i don't know how much can i go on doing these same kind of lover boy roles; I have to progress also to different characters and different kind of genres. But i hope that people love this film, maybe tomorrow somebody writes a rom-com for a older couple but maybe something new. But this definitely should be my last and i think you would also feel that Bhai ab tu isse retire krle."

The Shamshera actor was further questioned about the Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar moment from the sets of the film. Ranbir said, "I think Luv ne hume bhot jhooth bola kuki usne pehle din se bola that wo script dega. Kahani btata rehta tha, we knew the story but we did not had anything on paper to wo bhot bada jhooth tha. Aur makkari bhi Luv ne he ki thi, usne bola ki 100 din me khatam kr dega, usne 180 din me film khatam kri; to jhootha aur makkar dono wahi hai."

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to release on March 8, 2023.

