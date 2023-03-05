Not Ram Charan & Jr NTR but LA dancers to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Not Ram Charan & Jr NTR but LA dancers to Naatu Naatu

Team RRR is getting ready for the big day with the hope of taking the big trophy home. The team has been roaring at the awards shows and maintaining their winning streak. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. The film won up to four trophies at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Earlier, it was reported that the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards. However, on the big day, American dancers will perform on the song instead of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

Our Indian vocalists will perform the RRR song for exactly two and a half minutes on stage, and music director MM Keeravaani is supervising the performance. This song will be performed live by Rahul Sipliganj and Kaala Bhairava. Rickey Minor is the music director for the Oscars in 2023, and Keeravaani will work with him on Naatu Naatu's final performance.

In a conversation with Variety, M.M. Keeravaani opened up about the Oscar performance and said, "It's a combination or singers, performers from India and lots of dancers from LA; so it's going to be a great team work."

Meanwhile, the cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

Speaking of Naatu Naatu, the song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation.

