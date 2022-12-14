Devoleena Bhattacharjee ties the knot with gym trainer? Bridal look of actress goes viral | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ABDULSAMEERD Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photos dressed as a bride go viral

Has Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot? Lately, the actress' bridal look has been going viral on social media in which she was seen flaunting wedding jewellery as she draped herself in a red saree. The Bigg Boss 13 fame also shared some moments from what seemed like her haldi ceremony on her Instagram handle. Now, as per a media report, Devoleena has indeed married and she has tied the nuptial knot with the gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh in Lonavala in an intimate ceremony attended by her close ones.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee ties the knot?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's 'wedding' look has been going viral on social media. In some of the photos, she flaunted the kaleere and traditional Bengali bangles shankha pola. Many on social media are speculating who her husband is as he was not seen in any of the pictures that have been shared online. As per a report in ABP News, Devoleena has married Shahnawaz Sheikh. He is a gym instructor by profession. When she was in Bigg Boss 13, the TV actress mentioned having a boyfriend. Now, it seems like Devoleena has stepped into this new phase of her life.

Devoleena's wedding took place in Lonavala?

As per the report, Devoleena has married. The ceremony took place in Lonavala. The wedding was an intimate affair. Only a few friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit and Devoleena's family members attended the wedding. The couple has reportedly registered for the wedding beforehand. As per a report in Aaj Tak, Devoleena remained tight-lipped about her husband's identity. On being asked about the same, she said that she would reveal the necessary details at the right time.

Devoleena rose to fame after playing the role of Gopi Bahu in the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Later on, she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant.

