Devoleena Bhattacharjee FIRST photos as bride out, actress flaunts her mehndi, mask, kaleere

After haldi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's first photos dressed as a bride are here! Leaving her fans and friends curious, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress on Wednesday shared photos in a bridal outfit flaunting her beautiful dark Henna and Kaleere. Devoleena took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of her 'assumed' wedding ceremony. Flashing her million-dollar smile, Devoleena shared photos in kaleere and traditional Bengali bangles 'shankha, pola' (that are meant for married women).

Also, the actress posted a black and white selfie wearing a face mask and showing her jewellery and attire.

Prior to this, Devoleena dropped photos and videos from a haldi ceremony. Adorning a yellow outfit, traditional Bengali bangles, floral jewellery and henna, Devoleena’s video with rumoured beau and Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh took over the internet. While the TV stars have not officially announced their wedding, their viral photos and videos hint that the two are tying the knot. In one of the pics, Vishal Singh is applying haldi on Devoleena, while she sits with a smiling face and gifts in her lap.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena also shared a video from the haldi ceremony, wherein she tagged Vishal. The duo danced to 'Chokra Jawan' song as Vishal tightly hugs the Bengali beauty.

Well, it can't be surely said that she is marrying Vishal. After looking at her haldi pictures fans confirmed that she is getting married to someone else and not Vishal Singh as they spotted another man's hand who was sitting next to her during the ceremony.

